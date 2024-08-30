Blue Panther LLC

"Tattered Flags: Into The Whirlpool" is a fierce game set during the American Civil War. It can be played between two or more players.



Available Now | From the Designers of "The Struggle for Zorn" and "Vive L'Empereur"



"Survivors of the Fighting swirling in Gettysburg's Wheatfield, remembered that raging torrent as: 'THE WHIRLPOOL OF DEATH.'"



"Tattered Flags: Into The Whirlpool" is a hybrid historical miniatures / board game design that simulates tactical American Civil War combat in a playable format. The game depicts in detail the series of engagements that occurred in and around the salient formed by Union General Dan Sickles' III Corps as he was attacked by Confederate General James Longstreet's Corps at the Battle of Gettysburg on July 2nd, 1863.

The game is primarily designed as a two-player game, one player taking Union forces and the other the Confederate (or Rebel) forces. However, more players are easily accommodated as commands or sectors for each side can be divided amongst multiple players.

Since most players do not have the time, funds, or eyesight to paint armies of miniature figurines, Tattered Flags uses ready-to-play cardboard counters to substitute for such miniatures. The game also uses a detailed battlefield map in lieu of miniature terrain models in order to provide the player with an accurate playing surface, complete with every significant terrain feature depicted on the map. The map is overlaid with a grid of eight-pointed spaces which serve to help players easily regulate the movement, facing, and firing range of each unit counter as it moves and fights across the landscape.

Time to Play: 120-180 Minutes

Age: 14+

Players: 2+



List of Components:

17 x 22" Inch Paper Map



2 Player Aids

176 Combat Units

208 Markers

40 Battle Cards

1 Game Turn Track

4 ten-sided dice (4d10)

1 Rulebook

1 Scenario Book

5 Scenario Setup Maps

Credits:

Hermann Luttmann - Game Design

Ryan Heilman - Development & Graphics

Fred Manzo - Development

Alex Zatarain - Artwork & Graphics



© 2024 Blue Panther LLC.

