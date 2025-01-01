Blue Panther LLC

Command large scale battles like never before in Dawn of Battle: Epic Combat. This latest expansion pack for Dawn of Battle increases the size of armies like never before. Included are a new map, combat scenarios, and the ability to play with up to eight players in four vs four combat.



Not a complete game. Requires the base game of "Dawn of Battle: Designer's Edition" (sold separately).

Available Now | From Mike Nagel

Massive battles can now be played using Epic Combat! This expansion for Dawn of Battle: Designer's Edition provides all you need to create massive battles suitable for two teams of up to four players each,m but still manageable by two stout warriors.

This expansion includes a second map that is placed side-by-side the existing map from your Dawn of Battle game, along with two more sets of counters, expanding the sizes of your armies to a massive scale.

To help manage your hordes, an upgraded command system has been created that employs a unique set of command action cards and courageous heroes to extend and maintain a general's control of their army.

Also included are a requested set of errata counters and cards that correct issues found in early copies of the Designer's Edition.

Epic-sized scenarios included with this expansion are:

Qarqar (Assyria vs. Damascus, 853 BCE)

Gaugamela (Macedonia vs Persia, 331 BCE)

Sentinum (Romans vs Samnites, 285 BCE)

Raphia (Selucids vs Egypt, 217 BCE)

Pydna (Antigonids vs Romans, 168 BCE)

Pharsalus (Populares vs Optimates, 48 BCE)

Guidelines are included that allow players to convert any of the dozens of scenarios available for Dawn of Battle to epic proportions.

Now you can play truly massive engagements from the earliest periods of warfare to the dawn of gun powder, using Dawn of Battle: Epic Combat!

PLAYERS: 1-2

TIME: 2-3 Hours

AGE: 14 and up



Designer: Mike Nagel



Components:

"Epic Rules" Folio / Rulebook

Scenario Book (6 scenarios)



1 Paper Map (34x22" inch)



2 Counter Sheets

1 Terrain Tile Sheet

54 Cards

