Dawn of Battle: Scenario Pack #4
Expand your horizons in Dawn of Battle's exciting scenario packs. These packs incorporate all new battles, maps, and rule sets.
Not a complete game. Requires the base game of "Dawn of Battle: Designer's Edition" (sold separately).
In Dawn of Battle: Scenario Pack #4: Deadly Daisho, battle your way through Feudal Japan. Conquer the region from the early Genpei war all the way through the Sengoku period. These "Special Rules" modify the turn order and movement of Leader units. This Pack includes twenty new scenarios set in various Japanese battlefields. Available now for purchase!
"Print and Play" version coming soon to WGV
This fourth expansion pack includes twenty more scenarios that focus on medieval Japan, from the early Genpei war through the Sengoku period to further expand the enjoyment and playability of Dawn of Battle. Battles in this set include:
- Uji, 1180 CE
- Kurikara Pass, 1183 CE
- Awazu, 1184 CE
- Ichi-no-Tani, 1184 CE
- Minatogawa, 1336 CE
- Okehazama, 1560 CE
- Kawanakajima, 1561 CE
- The Anagawa, 1570 CE
- Mikata-ga-Hara, 1573 CE
- Nagashino, 1575 CE
- Tedorigawa, 1577 CE
- Yamazaki, 1582 CE
- Shizugatake, 1583 CE
- Komaki, 1584 CE
- Nagakute, 1584 CE
- Hitadori Bridge, 1586 CE
- Hetsugigawa, 1586 CE
- Suriagahara, 1589 CE
- Sekigahara, 1600 CE
- Tennoji, 1615 CE
Copyright 2023-2025 Blue Panther LLC.