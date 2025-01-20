Blue Panther LLC

Expand your horizons in Dawn of Battle's exciting scenario packs. These packs incorporate all new battles, maps, and rule sets.



Not a complete game. Requires the base game of "Dawn of Battle: Designer's Edition" (sold separately).



In Dawn of Battle: Scenario Pack #4: Deadly Daisho, battle your way through Feudal Japan. Conquer the region from the early Genpei war all the way through the Sengoku period. These "Special Rules" modify the turn order and movement of Leader units. This Pack includes twenty new scenarios set in various Japanese battlefields. Available now for purchase!



This fourth expansion pack includes twenty more scenarios that focus on medieval Japan, from the early Genpei war through the Sengoku period to further expand the enjoyment and playability of Dawn of Battle. Battles in this set include:

Uji, 1180 CE

Kurikara Pass, 1183 CE

Awazu, 1184 CE

Ichi-no-Tani, 1184 CE

Minatogawa, 1336 CE

Okehazama, 1560 CE

Kawanakajima, 1561 CE

The Anagawa, 1570 CE

Mikata-ga-Hara, 1573 CE

Nagashino, 1575 CE

Tedorigawa, 1577 CE

Yamazaki, 1582 CE

Shizugatake, 1583 CE

Komaki, 1584 CE

Nagakute, 1584 CE

Hitadori Bridge, 1586 CE

Hetsugigawa, 1586 CE

Suriagahara, 1589 CE

Sekigahara, 1600 CE

Tennoji, 1615 CE

Copyright 2023-2025 Blue Panther LLC.