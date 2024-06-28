Dawn of Battle: Scenario Expansion
Expand your horizons in three of Dawn of Battle's exciting scenario packs. These two packs incorporate all new battles, maps, and rule sets. Scenario Pack #1, Scenario Pack #2 and Scenario Pack #3 can be purchased separately or as one set.
AVAILABLE NOW | Not a complete game. Requires the base game of "Dawn of Battle: Designer's Edition" (sold separately)
ABOUT THE BASE GAME
"Dawn of Battle" is a hex-and-counter war game system that allows players to experience battles before the modern era. The game spans 3,000 years of combat, from the age of Greek generals to the invention of gunpowder.
SCENARIO PACK #1
This ﬁrst scenario pack includes twenty more scenarios to further expand the enjoyment and playability of Dawn of Battle. These scenarios are updates of those included with the original version of the game from another publisher. They are not included in the base game from Blue Panther. Battles in this set include:
- Muye, 1046 BCE
- Qarqar, 853 BCE
- Pelusium, 525 BCE
- Cunaxa, 401 BCE
- Leuctra, 371 BCE
- Crocus Field, 353 BCE
- First Asculum, 279 BCE
- Magnesia, 190 BCE
- Vosges, 58 BCE
- Thapsus, 46 BCE
- Second Adrianople, 378 CE
- Ad Decimum, 533 CE
- Volturnus, 554 CE
- Ashdown, 871 CE
- Clontarf, 1014 CE
- Manzikert, 1071 CE
- Dorylaeum, 1097 CE
- Hattin, 1187 CE
- Liegniça, 1241 CE
- Falkirk, 1298 CE
SCENARIO PACK #2
This second scenario pack includes twenty more scenarios to further expand the enjoyment and playability of Dawn of Battle. Battles in this set include:
- Thymbra, 547 BCE
- Plataea, 479 BCE
- Issus, 333 BCE
- Hydaspes, 326 BCE
- Phrygia, 321 BCE
- Trebia, 218 BCE
- Cannae, 216 BCE
- Cynoscephalae, 197 BCE
- Pydna, 168 BCE
- Carrhae, 53 BCE
- Idistaviso, 16 CE
- Cibalae, 315 CE
- Catalaunian Plain, 451 CE
- Lechfeld, 955 CE
- Harran, 1104 CE
- Montgisard, 1177 CE
- Indus, 1221 CE
- La Forbie, 1244 CE
- Kutná Hora (Day 1), 1421 CE
- Kutná Hora (Day 2), 1421 CE
SCENARIO PACK #3
This third scenario pack includes twenty more scenarios to further expand the enjoyment and playability of Dawn of Battle. Battles in this set include:
- Kadesh, 1274 BCE
- Yen-Ling, 575 BCE
- Mycale, 579 BCE
- 2nd Mantinea, 362 BCE
- Chaeronea, 338 BCE
- Granicus, 334 BCE
- Sentinum, 295 BCE
- Beneventum, 275 BCE
- Munda, 45 BCE
- Philippi, 42 BCE
- Watling Street, 60 CE
- Argentoratum, 357 CE
- Tours, 732 CE
- Legnano, 1176 CE
- Arsuf, 1191 CE
- Bannockburn, 1314 CE
- Agincourt, 1415 CE
- Habry, 1422 CE
- Formigny, 1450 CE
Copyright 2023 Blue Panther LLC.
