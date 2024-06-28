Dawn of Battle: Scenario Expansion

Blue Panther LLC

Expand your horizons in three of Dawn of Battle's exciting scenario packs. These two packs incorporate all new battles, maps, and rule sets. Scenario Pack #1, Scenario Pack #2 and Scenario Pack #3 can be purchased separately or as one set.



AVAILABLE NOW | Not a complete game. Requires the base game of "Dawn of Battle: Designer's Edition" (sold separately)



ABOUT THE BASE GAME

"Dawn of Battle" is a hex-and-counter war game system that allows players to experience battles before the modern era. The game spans 3,000 years of combat, from the age of Greek generals to the invention of gunpowder.



SCENARIO PACK #1

This ﬁrst scenario pack includes twenty more scenarios to further expand the enjoyment and playability of Dawn of Battle. These scenarios are updates of those included with the original version of the game from another publisher. They are not included in the base game from Blue Panther. Battles in this set include:

Muye, 1046 BCE

Qarqar, 853 BCE

Pelusium, 525 BCE

Cunaxa, 401 BCE

Leuctra, 371 BCE

Crocus Field, 353 BCE

First Asculum, 279 BCE

Magnesia, 190 BCE

Vosges, 58 BCE

Thapsus, 46 BCE

Second Adrianople, 378 CE

Ad Decimum, 533 CE

Volturnus, 554 CE

Ashdown, 871 CE

Clontarf, 1014 CE

Manzikert, 1071 CE

Dorylaeum, 1097 CE

Hattin, 1187 CE

Liegniça, 1241 CE

Falkirk, 1298 CE

SCENARIO PACK #2

This second scenario pack includes twenty more scenarios to further expand the enjoyment and playability of Dawn of Battle. Battles in this set include:

Thymbra, 547 BCE

Plataea, 479 BCE

Issus, 333 BCE

Hydaspes, 326 BCE

Phrygia, 321 BCE

Trebia, 218 BCE

Cannae, 216 BCE

Cynoscephalae, 197 BCE

Pydna, 168 BCE

Carrhae, 53 BCE

Idistaviso, 16 CE

Cibalae, 315 CE

Catalaunian Plain, 451 CE

Lechfeld, 955 CE

Harran, 1104 CE

Montgisard, 1177 CE

Indus, 1221 CE

La Forbie, 1244 CE

Kutná Hora (Day 1), 1421 CE

Kutná Hora (Day 2), 1421 CE

SCENARIO PACK #3

This second scenario pack includes twenty more scenarios to further expand the enjoyment and playability of Dawn of Battle. Battles in this set include:

Kadesh, 1274 BCE



Yen-Ling, 575 BCE



Mycale, 579 BCE

2nd Mantinea, 362 BCE

Chaeronea, 338 BCE

Granicus, 334 BCE

Sentinum, 295 BCE

Beneventum, 275 BCE

Munda, 45 BCE

Philippi, 42 BCE

Watling Street, 60 CE

Argentoratum, 357 CE

Tours, 732 CE

Legnano, 1176 CE

Arsuf, 1191 CE

Bannockburn, 1314 CE

Agincourt, 1415 CE

Habry, 1422 CE

Formigny, 1450 CE

