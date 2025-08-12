Mike Nagel

Plague of Dracula is a solitaire game of horror set in Victorian times. The game can be played in solitaire (single player) mode or up to five players with optional rules.



Available Now | From Mike Nagel and Relative Range

Plague of Dracula is a solitaire game that lets you live(?) the horror in Victorian London while Count Dracula casts his dark shadow across the city. The game faithfully recreates the events depicted in Bram Stoker’s classic novel, from the moment of Lucy Westerna’s first bite, to the climactic battle at Dracula’s castle.

All of the main characters from the book are depicted in the game, including Jonathan and Mina Harker, Lucy Westerna, Doctor Seward, Arthur Holmwood, Quincy Morris, and of course, Professor Van Helsing. Dracula’s mad minion Renfield is also depicted, causing trouble as the “hunters” seek to halt the spread of Dracula’s plague.

Each turn, the plague spreads and the hunters perform a variety of tasks to help them in their efforts to stop it and eventually turn the tide against Dracula. But as they move into corrupted locations throughout London on a game board inspired by actual locations as well as those depicted within the novel, they draw the attention of the Count’s ever growing army of the undead.

Merciless attacks can only be turned by the use of occult weapons and failure may result in a hunter turning into a vampire and joining Dracula’s side.

Although the game is designed as a solitaire effort, optional rules are included to allow for up to four additional players to join in as either a cooperative and/or antagonistic experience.

Can you, as the cadre of brave vampire hunters work together to turn back Dracula’s attempts to turn London into a city of the living dead? Time is running out as London is under attack by the Plague of Dracula!

Players: 1-5

Time to Play: 2-4 hours

Age Range: 14 and up

Components:

34" x 24" inch Game Board

2 Mounted Play Mats

60 Event Cards

136 Markers

8 Unit Stands

1 Draw-String Bag

1 Rulebook

(C) 2025 by Mike Nagel and Relative Range.

Printed under license by Blue Panther LLC.